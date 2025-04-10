End To The Treaty Principles Bill, But Challenges Remain Ahead For Aotearoa

Ka mate te pire I te rā nei

The bill dies today

Engari ka kakati tonu te namu I te whārangi o te pukapuka

But the sandfly continues to nip at Te Tiriti o Waitangi

Ka ora tonu te hoariri!

The enemy still lives!

This whakataukī penned by Labour MP Peeni Henare reflects what it means for the Treaty Principles Bill to be voted down today.

“While this Bill was officially defeated in Parliament today, it was defeated in the hearts and minds of people long before today,” Chris Hipkins said.

“We saw more than 300,000 submissions, thousands marching in the streets with volunteers all over the country providing water, shade or a seat to rest tired feet. We saw whānau holding writing workshops in their marae, churches, community halls, parents teaching their tamariki and kaumātua raising flags with trembling hands.

“These are the people we thank today. Our work on progress for Māori, and for all New Zealand does not stop here. While this grubby little bill goes no further, it shows how much more work we still have to do,” Chris Hipkins said.

Willie Jackson pointed out that Prime Minister Christopher Luxon did not turn up for the debate, and National’s Crown-Māori Relations Minister did not speak.

“That weak, spineless Prime Minister used Te Tiriti o Waitangi as a bargaining chip during his coalition negotiations and then failed to turn up again and again to front the damage and division he has caused,” Willie Jackson said.

“Our people have had to stand up, speak out and submit against this Bill because of him, but he hasn’t even bothered to be here. And the one Minister in that Cabinet whose job it is to stand up for Māori didn’t even speak. This Government is a disgrace.”

