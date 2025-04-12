Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Tonga-NZ Relations Strengthened

Saturday, 12 April 2025, 1:22 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Rt Hon Winston Peters
Deputy Prime Minister
Minister of Foreign Affairs

11 April 2025

New Zealand’s relationship with Tonga has been strengthened by the visit of a cross-party delegation to Nuku’alofa, Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters says.

“New Zealand and Tonga share a close, warm, long-standing relationship, and this visit provided our delegation with an opportunity to connect with Prime Minister ‘Aisake Valu Eke and the new Tongan Cabinet,” Mr Peters says.

“We discussed with Prime Minister Eke and his government how we can deepen our trusted partnership and meet the formidable national, regional, and global challenges we face.

“These are uncertain times, economically and strategically, and New Zealand and Tonga can work together as we pursue a safer and more prosperous future.”

Mr Peters and Prime Minister Eke also acknowledged the success of the long-term partnership between Tonga and New Zealand on security, including on defence, policing, and combating trans-national crime.

During the visit to Nuku’alofa, Mr Peters and the delegation:

  • announced it would become simpler and less expensive for Pacific visitors, including from Tonga, to come to New Zealand with upcoming changes to immigration settings;
  • launched a maritime safety community awareness and education programme Safer Waters, Safer Communities;
  • unveiled a programme aimed at boosting agricultural research and capacity; &
  • previewed the design of the new Tongan Fale Alea (Parliament), a project co-funded with Tonga and Australia.

Tonga is the first destination that the New Zealand delegation has visited on this Pacific trip, to be followed by Hawaii, Fiji and Vanuatu.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 