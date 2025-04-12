Tonga-NZ Relations Strengthened

Rt Hon Winston Peters

Deputy Prime Minister

Minister of Foreign Affairs

11 April 2025

New Zealand’s relationship with Tonga has been strengthened by the visit of a cross-party delegation to Nuku’alofa, Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters says.

“New Zealand and Tonga share a close, warm, long-standing relationship, and this visit provided our delegation with an opportunity to connect with Prime Minister ‘Aisake Valu Eke and the new Tongan Cabinet,” Mr Peters says.

“We discussed with Prime Minister Eke and his government how we can deepen our trusted partnership and meet the formidable national, regional, and global challenges we face.

“These are uncertain times, economically and strategically, and New Zealand and Tonga can work together as we pursue a safer and more prosperous future.”

Mr Peters and Prime Minister Eke also acknowledged the success of the long-term partnership between Tonga and New Zealand on security, including on defence, policing, and combating trans-national crime.

During the visit to Nuku’alofa, Mr Peters and the delegation:

announced it would become simpler and less expensive for Pacific visitors, including from Tonga, to come to New Zealand with upcoming changes to immigration settings;

launched a maritime safety community awareness and education programme Safer Waters, Safer Communities;

unveiled a programme aimed at boosting agricultural research and capacity; &

previewed the design of the new Tongan Fale Alea (Parliament), a project co-funded with Tonga and Australia.

Tonga is the first destination that the New Zealand delegation has visited on this Pacific trip, to be followed by Hawaii, Fiji and Vanuatu.

