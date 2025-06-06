Bringing ENT Care Closer To Home In Northland

Hon Simeon Brown

Minister of Health

Hon Matt Doocey

Associate Minister of Health

A new mobile ear, nose, and throat (ENT) specialist clinic has been launched in Northland, bringing high-quality specialist care directly to local communities, Health Minister Simeon Brown and Associate Health Minister Matt Doocey say.

“This is a significant step toward improving access to care for people in rural and remote parts of Northland,” Health Minister Simeon Brown says.

The initiative began in May with the first of several rural outreach clinics held in Kawakawa. Additional clinics are planned for Kaikohe and Rawene this month.

“In just two days, the mobile clinic saw 53 patients – more than half of whom had been waiting over 10 months for an appointment, mostly for a first specialist assessment. Others were seen after spotting the clinic parked in their community.

“These patients would otherwise have had to travel to Whangārei Hospital. That’s why initiatives like this make a real difference in improving timely access to care and delivering services closer to home.

“They also support our focus on reducing wait times for first specialist assessments and elective surgeries by easing pressure on hospital waitlists.”

Patients were assessed for a range of conditions, including hearing loss, grommet and tonsil concerns, chronic ear disease, nasal and sinus obstruction, and head and neck lumps.

Associate Health Minister Matt Doocey says the mobile clinic is a welcome development for the region.

“Access to healthcare is one of the biggest concerns for people living in rural and remote communities.

“This mobile clinic is fully equipped with advanced diagnostic and treatment technology, providing a standard of care on par with what patients receive at Whangārei or Kaitaia hospitals – exactly what rural communities deserve.”

The service supports procedures such as endoscopy, vertigo manoeuvres, treatment for otitis media, adult grommet insertions, and removal of foreign bodies from the ear, nose, or throat. It also enables outpatient bookings for ENT surgeries including adenoidectomy, tonsillectomy, and mastoidectomy.

“This initiative is a practical example of how we’re working to bring services closer to home and reduce long waits for specialist care.

“Our focus is on ensuring all New Zealanders, regardless of where they live, can get the care they need without having to travel long distances or face lengthy delays,” Mr Doocey says.

