Parliament

Speaker Of The House To Visit Japan On Official Delegation

Friday, 6 June 2025, 11:06 am
Press Release: Office of the Speaker

Rt Hon Gerry Brownlee

Rt Hon Gerry Brownlee, Speaker of the House of Representatives, will travel to Japan from 8–13 June to meet with his counterpart, Hon Fukushiro Nukaga, Speaker of the House of Representatives of Japan. He will be accompanied by a cross-party delegation consisting of Greg O’Connor, Maureen Pugh, Teanau Tuiono, and Mariameno Kapa-Kingi.

During the visit, Mr Speaker will hold official talks with Speaker Nukaga and engage with other senior parliamentary leaders, including the President of the House of Councillors and members of the National Diet of Japan

The delegation will begin its programme in Tokyo before travelling to Hokkaido. Alongside parliamentary engagements, the visit will include meetings with business and community leaders, as well as organisations with strong connections to New Zealand.

Note:

Inter-Parliamentary Relations are a way for members of New Zealand’s Parliament to keep Parliament relevant, effective, and innovative. Dialogue between members of different parliaments increases mutual understanding between countries, develops best practice, and ensures New Zealand is playing an active part in the international community. Members’ active participation in inter-parliamentary activities improves their knowledge and insights as legislators, which in turn improves parliamentary scrutiny of Government

