E-Bike Upgrades For New Zealand Cycle Trails

Hon Louise Upston

Minister for Tourism and Hospitality

The Government is boosting economic growth in the regions by supporting Hawke’s Bay Trails and the Remutaka Cycle Trail to set up e-bike charging stations with more regions set to benefit from a second funding round, Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston says.

“We launched the $3 million Electrifying the Great Rides Fund last year to make our cycle trails more accessible and appealing, both to international tourists and kiwis looking to explore more of their backyard,” Louise Upston says.

“They play an absolutely crucial role in attracting visitors to our regions, supporting our local businesses, jobs and communities.

“We’re pleased to be supporting investment in our Great Rides and hope more trails will take up the opportunity with the second round of funding opening shortly.”

The first round of the Electrifying the Great Rides Fund approved $478,750 of co-funding to install 10 e-bike charging stations on two Great Rides.

Hawke’s Bay Trails will install e-bike charging stations at six locations outside adjacent business premises and i-SITEs, as will the Remutaka Cycle Trail at four popular business premises along that trail.

“In the second round of funding, we’ve expanded the eligibility criteria to include not only the Great Rides but the Heartland and Connector Rides which are part of the wider Ngā Haerenga, New Zealand Cycle Trail network,” Louise Upston says.

“By opening up the criteria, we’re able to make our rural and remote trails much more accessible to visitors wanting to see more of our beautiful country.”

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment is also working with sector partners to refresh the broader New Zealand Cycle Trail programme.

“Demand for nature-based tourism experiences is only increasing – which means our cycle trails are even more important as people seek out more environmentally friendly experiences,” Louise Upston says.

“By investing in our cycle trails we are directly supporting our local tourism operators and driving economic growth in our regions.”

The second round will open on 1 August 2025 for one month. Applicants will be able to find more information on the MBIE website from 30 June 2025. Opening up the fund to Heartland and Connector Rides means that territorial authorities and community groups supported by their local council will be eligible to apply.

