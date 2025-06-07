Government Congratulates Ahuwhenua Trophy Winners

Hon Todd McClay

Minister of Agriculture

Hon Tama Potaka

Minister for Māori Development

Agriculture Minister Todd McClay and Māori Development Minister Tama Potaka have congratulated the winners of the 2025 Ahuwhenua Trophy and the Ahuwhenua Young Māori Farmer Award, recognising their excellence and leadership in Māori agribusiness.

The Northland-based Whangaroa Ngaiotonga Trust was awarded the 2025 Ahuwhenua Trophy for excellence in Māori sheep and beef farming at a gala dinner in Palmerston North tonight.

“Whangaroa Ngaiotonga Trust turned a struggling farm into a thriving 1,200-head bull beef operation, and it’s a clear example of what vision and hard work can achieve,” says Mr McClay.

“This award celebrates Māori excellence in farming and the kind of leadership that will help us double the value of exports in 10 years,” says Mr McClay.

Mr Potaka says the Ahuwhenua Trophy recognises excellence in farming know-how, as well as the wider role that Māori intergenerational farming entities play in our regional communities and in protecting the environment.

“Sheep and beef farms are the backbone of the Māori primary sector, valued at over $12 billion, and these awards honour the landowners, rangatira and kaimahi who keep that success going,” says Mr Potaka.

Te Tai Tokerau farm manager Coby Warmington took out the 2025 Ahuwhenua Young Māori Farmer Award for sheep and beef.

“Congratulations to the winner and all those who took part in this year’s competition.

“The prosperity and wellbeing farming generates for Iwi and Māori across the motu has far reaching impacts for communities, for whānau, for reinvesting back into marae and more. I tautoko the outstanding work these finalists are doing.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

