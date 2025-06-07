Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Manawatū Tararua Highway Open For Business

Saturday, 7 June 2025, 1:24 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Chris Bishop
Minister of Transport

A more efficient, reliable and safer journey through the Ruahine Ranges will open to traffic from the week of 9 June, with the completion of the Manawatū Tararua Highway, says Transport Minister Chris Bishop.

The new 11.5-kilometre highway between Ashhurst and Woodville replaces State Highway 3 through the Manawatū Gorge, which was permanently closed in April 2017 due to landslides.

“This is more than just a new road. It provides a vital link for freight operators and businesses throughout the lower and central North Island, which will encourage travel and support economic growth for the region”, Mr Bishop says.

“The four-lane highway, divided by a safe flexible median barrier, is expected to carry up to around 9,000 vehicles each day, with 10 per cent of those being heavy vehicles. General traffic will take between 10 – 12 minutes to drive the road, which is a significant improvement on the current 20 – 25 minute detour route in place.

“Constructing this new road required remarkable engineering. The road features six bridges, two of which are more than 300-metres in length, and features to minimise the risk of erosion and slips. The expected cost to complete the project now stands at $824.1 million.

“As this huge project comes to an end, I want to thank the truckies, motorists and local residents who’ve been so patient through these works, and the NZTA contractors who’ve worked hard to get this project completed.

“I’m looking forward to this road opening in the coming days and I know communities are too.”

Notes:

Key features of the project include:

  • 11.5 kilometres of new highway between Ashhurst and Woodville two lanes each way with a dividing barrier
  • more than six and a half million cubic metres of earthworks
  • six structures, including two bridges of more than 300 metres’ length
  • cuts of up to 55 metres in depth
  • embankments up to 28 metres high
  • roundabouts at the eastern and western entrances
  • viewing areas over Ashhurst, Woodville and Te Āpiti Wind Farm
  • a shared use path for pedestrians and cyclists.

