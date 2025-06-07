Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Manawatū Gorge Replacement Opens Toll-Free

Saturday, 7 June 2025, 1:29 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Labour Party

Thanks to a successful community-led campaign backed by Labour, Lower North Island locals are today celebrating the toll-free opening of Te Ahu a Turanga – Manawatū Tararua Highway.

Local Labour MPs Tangi Utikere and Kieran McAnulty wore their Toll-Free Tararua t-shirts to celebrate the opening of the new road without the National Government’s proposed toll.

“It is such a relief for locals to have the Manawatū Tararua Highway open today, after years of work went in to replace the old Manawatū Gorge,” Labour transport spokesperson Tangi Utikere said.

“We had to campaign hard against a National Government that wanted to slap a toll on locals who had already waited a long time for this road to open.

“That was greedy and uncalled for, given the road had already been funded by Labour.

“It took a huge effort by locals, and strong support from people in surrounding areas who stood against National’s toll.

“It’s a beautiful new road, and I look forward to using it regularly to drive between the mighty electorates of Palmerston North and Wairarapa,” Tangi Utikere said.

