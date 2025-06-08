Bringing Families Together With Parent Boost

Rt Hon Christopher Luxon

Prime Minister

Hon Erica Stanford

Minister of Immigration

The Government is delivering on its commitment to support parents living offshore to visit and stay with their families in New Zealand for longer, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Education Minister Erica Stanford say.

Beginning in September, a new ‘Parent Boost’ visa would grant the parents of New Zealand citizens and residents multi-entry access for up to five years, provided they meet specific health, income, and insurance requirements.

“In order to drive economic growth, we need to incentivise skilled migrants to choose New Zealand,” Prime Minister Christopher Luxon says.

“Ensuring we continue to attract the right people with the skills this country needs will deliver significant economic and social benefits for all New Zealanders.”

“We know that a longer-term visitor visa for parents is an important consideration for migrants who are deciding where they want to build their lives,” Immigration Minister Erica Stanford says.

“Whether it be welcoming a new child, additional support during health challenges or providing childcare so parents can work, there is nothing quite like having family support close by.”

“We are proud to deliver this coalition agreement between National and ACT, which will make the New Zealand proposition more appealing and more competitive.”

To be eligible for a Parent Boost visa, applicants must:

have an eligible sponsor who is a New Zealand citizen or resident

meet Acceptable Standard of Health requirements

demonstrate they have at least one year of health insurance coverage which provides emergency medical cover (of at least up to $250,000), repatriation, return of remains and cancer treatment (of at least $100,000) and maintain this insurance for the entire duration they are in New Zealand

meet character requirements and be a bona fide / genuine visitor

while offshore during the 3rd year of the multiple entry visitor visa, complete a new medical assessment and demonstrate they have maintained their insurance

One of the following income requirements must also be met:

The sponsor must earn the median wage to sponsor one parent, joint sponsors must earn 1.5x the median wage; or

The parent/s have an ongoing income aligning with the single rate of New Zealand Superannuation for a single parent and the couple rate for a couple; or

The parent/s have available funds of $160,000 for a single parent and $250,000 for a couple to support themselves for the duration of their visa

“The Parent Boost Visa strikes the balance of making New Zealand more attractive for people who want to make our beautiful country their home, without putting additional strain on public services,” Ms Stanford says.

“We are committed to delivering an efficient and predictable immigration system that drives economic growth to take New Zealand forward.”

Parent Boost applications open on 29 September 2025.

Notes:

The sponsor must also remain living in New Zealand while visa holder is onshore and are liable for any costs incurred in relation to the visa holder during the visa duration

Applicants will be able to renew the visa once, meaning the maximum length of their visit could be 10 years.

People will need to spend three months out of New Zealand prior to getting their second Parent Boost visa.

