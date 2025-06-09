Te Pāti Māori Demands Safe Passage Of Madleen To Gaza

Te Pāti Māori condemns the Israeli navy’s armed interception of the Madleen, a civilian aid vessel carrying food, medical supplies, and international activists to Gaza, including Greta Thunberg.

Communications of the Madleen have been cut, and there is no knowing if the crew are safe and unharmed.

This is the latest act in a horrific string of violence against civilians trying to access meagre aid. Since May 27, more than 130 civilians have murdered been while lining up for food at aid sites.

“This is not an arrest, it as an abduction. We have grave concerns for the safety of the crew. Israel have proven time again they aren’t above committing violence against civilians” said Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer.

“Blocking baby formula and prosthetics while a people are deliberately starved is not border patrol, it is genocide.”

Te Pāti Māori calls on the New Zealand Government to:

Demand safe release of all crew

Demand safe passage and access of Aid to Gaza

Name this blockade and starvation campaign for what it is: genocide

Sanction Israel for crimes against humanity

“This is the Mavi Marmara all over again—but the world has no excuse for silence now. We stand with the people of Gaza. We stand with the Madleen”.

