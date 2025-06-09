Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Start Free Trial
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Additional Funding To Attract 72,000 More Visitors To New Zealand

Monday, 9 June 2025, 7:32 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Louise Upston
Minister for Tourism and Hospitality

A new $13.5 million investment in international tourism marketing is expected to deliver an extra 72,000 international visitors to our shores, Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston says.

“The additional funding into Tourism New Zealand will drive international visitor numbers and will be targeted towards our core markets of Australia, the United States and China over the next few years” Louise Upston says.

“We know how important marketing is to attract visitors, with around 14 per cent of international holiday visitors directly influenced by Tourism New Zealand’s marketing activity.

“This is the first investment in the Government’s Tourism Growth Roadmap, which sets out a series of Government initiatives and investments for the Government and industry to work together to double the value of tourism exports by 2034.

“International visitors bring billions of dollars into the economy and these markets are the driving force behind our tourism sector.

“This investment is expected to generate around $300 million in spending, which is a very strong return on investment. International visitor numbers continue to climb and this boost will help drive further economic growth throughout the entire country.

“Encouraging more visitors means more people staying in our hotels, eating in our cafés, spending in our shops and visiting our attractions. This creates jobs and drives economic growth.

“We want people to know New Zealand is open for business and we welcome visitors with open arms.”

Funding comes from the International Visitor Conservation and Tourism Levy (IVL) for 2025/26.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 