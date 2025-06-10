Five Years Of Keep It Real Online

Hon Brooke van Velden

Minister of Internal Affairs

Minister of Internal Affairs Brooke van Velden is celebrating the fifth anniversary of Keep It Real Online, a website that helps New Zealand families navigate the digital world safely.

“I know many parents are worried about the type of content their children might come across online and are looking for practical ways to protect them. The Keep It Real Online website offers helpful guidance on how to start those important conversations with your kids, along with information on practical tools like parental controls and safety filters available through search engines and social media platforms,” says Ms van Velden.

The website launched in 2020, with a campaign that went viral and attracted international attention for a campaign episode that featured fake porn stars visiting a suburban mother to inform her that her teenage son was watching porn online, and encouraging her to talk to him about how consent and relationships work in the real world.

Since the launch five years ago, the website has been viewed over 1.1 million times. The most visited pages for youth focus on misinformation, pornography, and sending and receiving nude images, which highlights the real issues that young people are facing in today’s digital environment. It has sections for parents, young people, and teachers, and has information available Chinese, Hindi, and Samoan as well as English and Māori.

“It is great to see so many young people and their families accessing the site Keep It Real Online to learn how to manage any potential online harms. As much of the internet sits outside of New Zealand’s jurisdiction, it’s important that we equip New Zealanders with the skills and knowledge to navigate the digital world and take steps to protect their own wellbeing.”

“I’m really proud of the digital safety work that the Department has delivered in recent years and just as proud that we’re continuing to update the content to stay fresh, relevant, and in tune with the challenges people are facing online today.”

The Keep It Real Online website is managed by the Department of Internal Affairs and can be accessed at https://www.keepitrealonline.govt.nz/.

