Government Rightfully Sued Over Illegal Climate ‘Plan’

Last week, world-leading climate scientists called out the Government’s approach to agricultural emissions. This week, climate lawyers have sued the Government because its Emissions Reductions Plans do not add up.

“Luxon’s Government has chosen to pour oil, coal and gas on the climate crisis fire. Their climate ‘plan’ is not worth the paper it is written on. That’s why they’re being sued today,” says the Green Party’s co-leader and spokesperson for climate change, Chlöe Swarbrick.

“I called it a demonstrable lie when the Prime Minister told Parliament in December 2023 that he wasn’t weakening actions on climate - while he was actively weakening actions on climate. It was and remains a demonstrable lie. This is the first leg of the legal case.

“The Luxon Government’s second Emissions Reduction Plan relies on unproven, economically unfeasible technologies and plastering our country in pine trees. This is the second leg of the legal case.

“Christopher Luxon has spent the better part of two years telling the country everything is fine while he dismantles effective climate policy, gives handouts to the fossil fuel sector and platforms lobbyist’s pseudoscience on agricultural emissions. This would be a meme - a joke - if it wasn’t so serious.

“The Greens have shown we can reduce climate-changing emissions five times faster than the Government’s ‘plan,’ while reducing the cost of living and improving our quality of life.

“New Zealanders deserve so much better than this Government taking them for chumps,” says Chlöe Swarbrick.

