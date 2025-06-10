ACT MP Welcomes Changes To Anti-Stalking Bill, Calls For Urgent Action On Newer Forms Of Abuse

ACT MP Laura McClure is welcoming changes made at select committee to strengthen the proposed anti-stalking law, but says more must be done to protect New Zealanders from modern forms of digital abuse, particularly sexually explicit deepfakes.

“I’m pleased to see the Government respond to public concern about stalking with more robust and practical legislation,” says McClure.

“Patterns of abusive behaviour deserve to be recognised by the law, and these changes will help victims seek justice.

“But we can’t stop here. As technology evolves, so do the tools of harassment and abuse. Sexually explicit AI-generated deepfakes made without consent are a fast-growing threat, especially to young people and women.

“I have a members’ bill in the ballot that would create a specific offence for the creation and distribution of non-consensual sexually explicit deepfake content. This should be adopted as a Government Bill.

“Deepfakes are harming real people today, and the law is failing to keep up.

“The same commitment to protecting stalking victims should extend to those targeted by synthetic sexual abuse. We need clear, targeted laws so police can act, courts can prosecute, and victims can get justice.”

