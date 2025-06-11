Foreign Minister Focuses On Pacific Resilience During Visit To France

Rt Hon Winston Peters

Minister of Foreign Affairs

Foreign Minister Winston Peters has taken part in two major international events in Nice, France this week, focused on Pacific resilience, prosperity and security.

The sixth Pacific-France Summit, hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron, took place in Nice overnight.

“The Summit brought together Pacific countries for discussions with France on regional stability, economic development and climate resilience,” Mr Peters says.

“New Zealand welcomes this opportunity for Pacific Islands Forum members to discuss our priorities with France.

“France is a long-standing partner in the Pacific, and we value its support in securing the prosperity and stability of the region during a period of heightened global complexity.”

While in Nice, Mr Peters also attended the third United Nations Ocean Conference.

“As a maritime state with one of the world’s largest and most biodiverse marine areas, New Zealand strongly supports a rules-based international system that secures the conservation and sustainable use of our oceans,” Mr Peters says.

“This is especially important for ensuring a resilient and healthy Blue Pacific. We will continue to work with our partners in the region to advance our shared priorities.”

At the conference, New Zealand re-emphasised its commitment to support Pacific partners in their efforts to enhance science-based ocean management and ensure their fisheries are sustainable and climate-resilient.

While in Nice, Mr Peters also held bilateral meetings with leaders and Ministers from Chile, France, Niue, Palau, Samoa, Singapore, United Kingdom, and Viet Nam.

The Foreign Minister has now travelled to Rome for high-level bilateral talks with the Italian Government, before heading to Jakarta.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

