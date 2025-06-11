Primary Sector-Government Partnership To Boost Rural Health And Resilience

Hon Todd McClay

Minister of Agriculture

Minister of Forestry

The Government is stepping up support for rural New Zealand with a $4 million Rural Wellbeing Fund to expand investment in community-based initiatives, Agriculture and Forestry Minister Todd McClay announced today at Fieldays.

“The establishment of this fund is a result of advocacy by Federated Farmers Chair, Wayne Langford, who has been a long-time champion of rural wellbeing and mental health,” Mr McClay says.

The contestable fund to drive rural health and community resilience will prioritise initiatives that have strong local backing and secure co-funding from industry or regional partners. It will support new and existing initiatives like Surfing for Farmers, Farmstrong, NZ Young Farmers, FirstMate and many more.

A five-member panel with representation from the primary sector will be established to assess project applications. Projects must demonstrate strong local delivery, provide clear benefits to rural people, and ability to attract co-investment from industry and sector partners.

“We’re backing the people on the ground who are already doing great work—this fund is about scaling up, reaching further, and removing barriers for rural communities to lead their own wellbeing efforts,” Mr McClay says.

This fund brings the Government’s total investment in rural resilience and mental health to more than $11 million over the next four years.

“This package is about ensuring the farmers and growers who generate our export income, create jobs, and sustain our regions have the support they need to thrive,” Mr McClay says.

“When rural New Zealand is well, New Zealand does well,” Mr McClay says.

In addition to the Rural Wellbeing Fund, the Government has confirmed:

$6 million over four years for Rural Support Trusts across the country;

An extra $1 million in 2025 for frontline rural mental wellbeing services;

$400,000 in grants for A&P shows that foster rural connection and pride; and

$250,000 to support the expanded outreach work of Rural Women New Zealand in 2025/26.

Expressions of interests for project funding are now open. For more information, visit www.mpi.govt.nz.

