Radiology Backlog Cleared At Taranaki Base Hospital

Hon Simeon Brown

Minister of Health

Health Minister Simeon Brown has welcomed the clearance of a significant radiology backlog at Taranaki Base Hospital, calling it a practical outcome that puts patients first.

“In March, more than 6,000 x-ray reports were sitting unprocessed at Taranaki Base Hospital. That was causing unacceptable delays for patients needing diagnosis and treatment,” Mr Brown says.

“People in Taranaki deserve access to timely, high-quality healthcare – and that includes getting diagnostic results back quickly. With the backlog now cleared and all results referred back to GPs, patients are now receiving their results.”

To address the backlog, Health New Zealand made full use of available public radiology resources and engaged private imaging providers to boost reporting capacity and return results directly to patients’ GPs.

“This was a practical, solutions-focused response. By combining public capacity with private sector support, the backlog was cleared efficiently, and care has been sped up for thousands of people.”

Outsourcing remains in place to manage ongoing demand and reduce the risk of future backlogs.

“Taranaki Base Hospital will continue to use private capacity where needed – an approach that is consistent with the Government’s broader strategy to reduce waitlists across the health system.

"Our focus on reducing waitlists has already resulted in more than 8,600 additional elective procedures being delivered through outsourcing. It’s a clear example of how we can apply the same approach to diagnostics – using targeted outsourcing to deliver faster care.

“We are committed to practical improvements that reduce delays, support frontline services, and deliver better outcomes for patients.

“This result in Taranaki shows what can be achieved when we stay focused on what matters – making sure New Zealanders get the care they need, when they need it,” Mr Brown says.

