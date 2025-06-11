Innovative Pasture Project To Drive Farmgate Returns

Hon Todd McClay

Minister of Agriculture

The Government is backing a $17 million partnership with farmers to boost productivity, profitability, and sustainability by identifying the most resilient, high-performing pastures for New Zealand conditions, Agriculture Minister Todd McClay announced today at Fieldays.

Minister McClay confirmed the Government will invest $8.269 million in the Resilient Pastures project through Budget 2025’s new Primary Sector Growth Fund (PSGF), alongside sector leaders including DairyNZ, Beef + Lamb New Zealand, Fonterra, AgResearch, and others.

“This is a smart investment that will deliver real outcomes for farmers — increasing pasture performance, extending productive lifespan, cutting re-grassing costs, and improving profitability across the board,” McClay said.

“New Zealand farmers produce high-quality, safe, and sustainable food and fibre that is in demand around the world. Projects like this help us stay at the front of the pack —making it easier to farm productively and drive farm gate profitably.’

The project will focus on the upper North Island, where pasture productivity has been challenging. Research and trials will develop region-specific pasture mixes and on-farm practices that respond to changing conditions, with farmers involved every step of the way.

“This is about innovation that delivers at the farmgate. By partnering with farmers and agri-leaders, we’re backing practical solutions that drive growth and reduce red tape,” McClay says.

Today’s announcement builds on the Government’s wider support for the sector, including:

Over $400 million invested to accelerate emissions-reduction tools through AgriZeroNZ and NZAGRC;

New technologies for nutrients, genetics, and pasture resilience already underway through PSGF;

Ongoing work to remove outdated regulations and simplify compliance.

“Our message is clear: this Government backs farmers. We’re here to grow value, not bureaucracy.”

