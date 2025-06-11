New Zealand Grass-Fed Certification To Take On Global Competitors

Hon Todd McClay

Minister of Agriculture

New Zealand is raising its game on the global stage with a new Grass-Fed certification scheme to help our red meat and dairy producers go head-to-head with competitors in premium international markets, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Agriculture Minister Todd McClay announced today at Fieldays.

“International consumers are increasingly willing to pay more for high-quality grass-fed food—and New Zealand intends to lead that space, not follow it,” Mr McClay says.

“This new standard puts a clear, trusted stamp on what our farmers have always done best—producing high-quality, safe pasture-raised meat and dairy.”

The voluntary scheme, developed in partnership between the Primary Sector and the Ministry for Primary Industries, sets a clear definition for grass-fed products. Producers who meet the standard can be assessed and display the trusted Grass-Fed certification on their products and market them to the world.

“In key markets, we’re up against countries that claim grass-fed credentials but feed their animals grain part of the year or keep them indoors for long periods. New Zealand’s system is different—our livestock on grass, year-round, in the world’s best farming conditions.”

The standard for dairy defines grass-fed as meaning animals have a diet comprised of at least 90 percent of the qualifying grass-fed feed types and are on pasture or forage crops, 340 days per year.

For red meat, the animals must be predominantly fed grass-fed feed types and be permitted to graze outdoors on pasture or forage crops year-round.

“This is about more than a label—it’s a commercial tool to push into premium segments and stay ahead of competitors. We’re relentlessly focused on improving the value of our exports and backing farmers,” Mr McClay says.

“This is another step in making New Zealand farming the global benchmark for high-quality, safe, sustainable production—and ensuring our exporters have every advantage in the fight for premium shelf space.”

More information and assessment details are available on the MPI website.

