Solar On Farms: Unlocking Farm Cost Savings

Hon Simon Watts

Minister for Energy

Energy Minister Simon Watts has announced the Government’s new Solar on Farms initiative, which will support farmers in taking the next step towards installing solar and battery systems, helping them reduce energy costs, increase on-farm resilience, and allow farmers to gain greater control over their power use, leading to increased efficiency and productivity.

The Solar on Farms package includes:

Independent and practical tools and advice to assist farmers

to assist farmers A dedicated help function to guide farmers through the opportunities

to guide farmers through the opportunities Feasibility studies and technology demonstrations tailored to various farm types

tailored to various farm types Real-life energy data for different farm types, showing how solar energy works in practice

for different farm types, showing how solar energy works in practice Independent advice on progressing consents and applications with local and regional bodies and Electricity Distribution Businesses

on progressing consents and applications with local and regional bodies and Electricity Distribution Businesses A partnership with the Centre for Sustainable Finance to accelerate access to finance, making it quicker, simpler and easier.

“Kiwi farmers have a long history of adapting, problem-solving and finding ways to be smart with land and resources. Real progress comes from the ground up, from people who understand the land, the seasons, and how to run a business,” Mr Watts says.

“That’s why we want to give farmers more choices and the ability to unlock the cost savings that come with on-farm solar, batteries, and flexible energy systems. However, to achieve this, farmers require the correct information, evidence, tools, and trusted advice.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading “That’s where Solar on Farms comes in. It’s a practical support package that helps farmers determine if solar and battery systems are right for them by working with them to navigate the details of installing and leveraging this technology for their businesses. The package provides farmers with direct access to independent advice. It offers solutions tailored to various farm types and energy profiles.

“Farms across New Zealand, especially those using irrigation and other energy-intensive systems, are facing increasingly high and unpredictable energy costs. This adds real pressure to already tight margins.

“On-farm solar and batteries can help reduce that pressure by improving self-sufficiency and lowering exposure to rising energy prices, especially in rural and remote areas. Generating electricity on-farm also creates opportunities to receive revenue from solar electricity back to the grid.

“Early modelling tells us that if 30 per cent of Kiwi farms installed larger systems – of the size we see on some farms already – they could generate as much as 10 per cent of New Zealand’s current electricity demand. This is a real win for the security of our energy supply.”

EECA is leading the delivery of Solar on Farms in collaboration with farmers, sector bodies, and technical experts, and the package of initiatives will be available soon.

Fieldays 2025 also celebrated the launch of Farmlands Flex, a complementary solar on farms product from Farmlands and energy innovator Blackcurrent, with the support of Ara Ake, New Zealand’s energy innovation centre. The product combines solar, batteries and smart software in a fully managed system that enables users to generate, store and manage their energy on-site.

“The Farmlands Flex product includes equipment, flexible demand management software, and takes care of the installation and application processes on behalf of the farmer,” says Mr Watts.

“It is an excellent demonstration of how solar purchasing and installation can be made more efficient.”

Mr Watts also welcomed ASB’s recent announcement of a new 0 percent solar loan aimed at helping farmers secure long-term energy resilience and cost savings.

“I look forward to seeing how products like Farmlands Flex, the ASB SMART solar loan, and our Solar on Farms initiative help set the farming sector up for long-term success.”

© Scoop Media

