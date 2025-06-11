Public Consultation Begins On Legal Aid Review

Hon Paul Goldsmith

Minister of Justice

Public consultation begins today aimed at improving the legal aid scheme for those who cannot afford advice and representation, Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith says.

“We have a duty to ensure all New Zealanders have access to justice by means of a fair and open process.

“To do so, we need a scheme that is efficient and sustainable. However, we know it’s no longer fit for purpose.

“We’ve heard from the judiciary, lawyers, and others that changes are needed to address difficulties facing providers and those who need assistance.

“The scheme was last reviewed in 2018 and a lot has changed since then. This will provide an opportunity to ensure the scheme is efficient, is of good quality, and promotes access to justice in a way that is sustainable and cost-effective.

“I encourage everyone to make a submission and ensure their voice is heard. This feedback will help frame the advice on options for the future of the scheme.”

Submissions close with the Ministry on 23 July and can be made at: https://consultations.justice.govt.nz/policy/triennial-review-of-legal-aid

Further information about the review, including the discussion document, can be found here: Legal aid scheme review | New Zealand Ministry of Justice

