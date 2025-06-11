New Report Confirms Oranga Tamariki Is Failing Tamariki And Government Is Failing Māori

A new report, ‘Outcomes for tamariki and rangatahi Māori and their whānau in the oranga tamariki system 2023/24,’ has confirmed that Oranga Tamariki is severely failing our most vulnerable Māori youth.

“The Government is setting our tamariki up to fail by throwing them into a system that harms instead of helps our kids who are most in need," says the Green Party’s spokesperson for Children, Kahurangi Carter.

“Our tamariki and rangatahi deserve to be loved, nurtured and safe in whānau and communities that have what they need to support their wellbeing.

“Today’s report confirms that tamariki and rangatahi Māori are significantly over-represented in the Oranga Tamariki system and significantly under-supported. Māori youth make up two-thirds of those in state care, and make up almost 50 per cent of reports of concern made to Oranga Tamariki.

“We cannot continue to repeat history and pave the way for another Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care. We cannot let the Government give up on our most vulnerable kids by repeating cycles that have been continuing for generations.

“Minister Chhour has deliberately undermined Oranga Tamariki by scrapping 7AA and cutting $120m of funding for services contracted to support vulnerable youth. This resulted in Kōkiri Marae, a marae which runs education, health and social services in Pito-one, losing $1.5 million of funding overnight. This is unacceptable.

“A Green Government would create a system that centres tamariki Māori in all levels of government, with dedicated structures that ensure accountability to them. We will uphold the tino rangatiratanga of every tamaiti by centring whakapapa and te ao Māori, with whānau and hapū leading decisions affecting tamariki and rangatahi.

“The oranga of our tamariki and rangatahi must be at the heart of decision-making. It really is as simple as that,” says Kahurangi Carter.

Notes

Other key outcomes of the report are:

Māori who have been in care are far more likely to face mental health issues and housing instability as adults.

Intergenerational cycles persist, with 70% of Māori parents who were in care now having children involved with OT.

Despite some efforts, the below barriers persist: High thresholds mean many reports of concern result in no action. Whānau-led processes like Family Group Conferences are under-resourced and poorly implemented. Early support is often missed, increasing the risk of deeper system involvement. Funding decisions have undermined trust and reduced effective services, particularly for iwi and kaupapa Māori providers.

There is insufficient prioritisation across agencies and siloed approaches worsening outcomes.

