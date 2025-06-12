Wool Carpets For State Houses A Win-Win

Hon Nicola Willis

Minister for Economic Growth

Hon Mark Patterson

Associate Agriculture Minister

The return of wool carpets to state homes has been welcomed by Economic Growth Minister Nicola Willis and Associate Agriculture Minister Mark Patterson.

State housing agency Kāinga Ora announced today that from next month, a new supplier agreement will deliver woollen carpets for the fit-out of new state homes.

“The decision is great news for sheep farmers, and all the New Zealanders whose jobs and incomes are tied to the fortunes of our world-leading wool industry.

“The Government wants wool producers to have more opportunities like this, which is why in March we issued a directive to 130 Government agencies requiring them to purchase woollen products for building construction and refurbishment, wherever practical and appropriate.

“Kāinga Ora’s new supplier agreement was made possible because the agency chose to re-open an initially nylon-only carpet tender and give wool a chance to compete.

“I’m told woollen carpet manufacturers responded very strongly to that opportunity and that the new carpet supply agreements come with no additional cost.

“The message is clear: When wool was put back on the table it more than held its own, delivering value for taxpayers and a win for sheep farmers.

“This proves the value of the Government’s moves to give wool a fair shot in publicly funded procurement decisions.

“We have directed that from 1 July all public entities must use woollen fibres, where practical and appropriate, in government buildings. The new policy, announced in April, directs agencies to identify opportunities to use woollen products, and to properly consider a range of factors in procurement including whole-of-life cost, sustainability and health benefits.

“We’re leveraging government spending to back the wool industry and the New Zealand economy. I hope private businesses will follow our lead.”

Mark Patterson says the move continues to deliver on a New Zealand First and National Party coalition agreement to prefer the use of woollen fibres in government buildings.

“Woollen fibres create safer, healthier and more sustainable living environments for families.

“We know farmers will share our enthusiasm about this announcement. It is another example of us doing our bit. The Government is determined to help lift the fortunes of the strong wool sector in supporting our sheep farmers” Mr Patterson says.

Notes

The total value of the new Kāinga Ora contract is commercially sensitive and so can’t be disclosed.

Kāinga Ora is expected to fit out about 4500 homes in the next three years. Some contracts for carpet in homes have already been let, but under the new supply agreement, newly contracted fit-outs will be met through the wool-carpet supply contract.

Where nylon carpet has already been installed in existing homes Kainga Ora will continue to use nylon carpet for single room or smaller patch repairs.

