New And Improved Radiology Services For Auckland City Hospital

Hon Simeon Brown

Minister of Health

Health Minister Simeon Brown has today announced funding for the first stage of a major project to upgrade and expand interventional radiology services at Auckland City Hospital.

“This project will significantly improve access to radiology services for patients across Auckland and beyond,” Mr Brown says.

“A $41.2 million investment will fund the initial phase of the project – including construction of a fourth interventional neuroradiology operating theatre equipped with state-of-the-art imaging technology and enhanced support services.

“Investing in modern health infrastructure is a priority for this Government to ensure New Zealanders can access timely, high-quality care when they need it.

“The existing interventional radiology facility is outdated and no longer suitable for the advanced imaging equipment clinicians need. Redesigning the space will enable the use of modern technology and support more sophisticated models of care that meet the increasing complexity of patient needs over the coming decade.”

The expansion, expected to be operational by early 2027, will significantly boost capacity for emergency stroke interventions and complex neuroradiology procedures – including specialist treatments for children from across the country.

Stage 1 will also deliver:

A replacement fluoroscopy room

An interventional ultrasound room

A new biplane imaging machine

An expanded short-stay ward

The funding will also support development of a second business case to fully complete a new, purpose-built interventional radiology suite – strengthening services not only for Auckland, but for patients nationwide who require advanced interventional care.

“This project will help reduce wait times for interventional radiology procedures, which play a critical role in diagnosing and treating life-threatening conditions and guiding decisions for further specialist care.

“Better access to interventional radiology means faster diagnoses, less invasive treatments, and improved outcomes for patients,” Mr Brown says.

