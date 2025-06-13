Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Parliament

Judicial Conduct Panel To Inquire Into Judge’s Conduct

Friday, 13 June 2025, 1:24 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Paul Goldsmith
Acting Attorney-General

A Judicial Conduct Panel will inquire into and report on the alleged conduct of acting District Court Judge Ema Aitken, Acting Attorney-General

Paul Goldsmith says.

“Judge Aitken’s alleged conduct at the Northern Club on 22 November 2024 was the subject of a preliminary examination by the Judicial Conduct Commissioner.

“The Commissioner recommended a Panel be set up to inquire into what happened. I have accepted that recommendation.

“Following an inquiry, the Panel will provide me with a report, including its opinion as to whether consideration of Judge Aitken’s removal is justified.

“Members of the Panel will be appointed following consultation with the Chief Justice.

“I won’t be making any further comment until then.”

Note:

  • The Attorney-General, Hon Judith Collins KC, referred the matter of Judge Aitken’s alleged conduct to the Judicial Conduct Commissioner.
  • To avoid any perception of conflict of interest, bias or pre-determination, Ms Collins asked Hon Paul Goldsmith to act as Attorney-General on any further steps in this matter.
