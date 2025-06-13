Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Start Free Trial
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

High Court Associate Judge Appointed

Friday, 13 June 2025, 1:28 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Judith Collins KC
Attorney-General

Attorney-General Judith Collins today announced the appointment of Liz Gellert as an Associate Judge of the High Court.

Associate Judge Gellert graduated from the University of Auckland in 2003 with a Bachelor of Laws (Honours) and a Bachelor of Arts. She was a law clerk with David Williams KC before joining Russell McVeagh’s general commercial litigation team in 2004.

Associate Judge Gellert joined Simpson Grierson as an Associate in 2007, becoming a Senior Associate in 2008, specialising in banking and finance litigation.

She joined ASB Bank as head of disputes and corporate advisory in 2017, and spent time as the bank’s legal services acting general manager during 2020 and 2021.

Since 2021 Associate Judge Gellert has been a litigation partner with Lowndes Jordan in Auckland, with a general commercial litigation practice focusing on general commercial litigation, insolvency, debt recovery, enforcement, regulatory advice and maritime law.

Her appointment is effective from 21 July and she will sit in Auckland.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 