High Court Associate Judge Appointed

Hon Judith Collins KC

Attorney-General

Attorney-General Judith Collins today announced the appointment of Liz Gellert as an Associate Judge of the High Court.

Associate Judge Gellert graduated from the University of Auckland in 2003 with a Bachelor of Laws (Honours) and a Bachelor of Arts. She was a law clerk with David Williams KC before joining Russell McVeagh’s general commercial litigation team in 2004.

Associate Judge Gellert joined Simpson Grierson as an Associate in 2007, becoming a Senior Associate in 2008, specialising in banking and finance litigation.

She joined ASB Bank as head of disputes and corporate advisory in 2017, and spent time as the bank’s legal services acting general manager during 2020 and 2021.

Since 2021 Associate Judge Gellert has been a litigation partner with Lowndes Jordan in Auckland, with a general commercial litigation practice focusing on general commercial litigation, insolvency, debt recovery, enforcement, regulatory advice and maritime law.

Her appointment is effective from 21 July and she will sit in Auckland.

