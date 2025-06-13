Successful Childhood Immunisation Programme Delivering Results

Hon Simeon Brown

Minister of Health

A successful programme to help Māori health providers lift childhood immunisation rates will be renewed, Health Minister Simeon Brown says.

"The Immunising our Tamariki programme, originally launched in 2023 by Hon Dr Shane Reti, invested $50 million in Māori health providers to deliver targeted, community-based immunisation outreach. It aims to lift childhood immunisation rates for babies and children who may not be reached through traditional health channels such as GPs or pharmacies."

“Since March 2024, the programme has delivered 41,719 scheduled childhood immunisations for children under 24 months, including 3,301 in May – the highest monthly total since it began,” Mr Brown says.

“In total, more than 132,000 vaccinations have been administered through the programme, with a record 18,555 given in April 2025 alone as part of preparations for winter – including influenza and other immunisations. It’s a clear example of how backing local health providers and frontline workers delivers better outcomes for the communities they know best.

“The Immunising our Tamariki programme focuses on reaching children and families who are yet to receive their immunisation through traditional pathways such as GP practices, particularly in communities with historically low immunisation rates.

“We know we need to significantly lift immunisation rates for Māori to meet the Government’s target of 95 per cent of children being fully immunised by 24 months of age. Targeted, localised outreach services are critical to achieving that goal.

“About 40 per cent of people immunised through the programme are also non-Māori, reflecting the essential role that community providers play in delivering low-cost, trusted health services for all New Zealanders.”

As part of the programme’s renewal to 30 June 2026, Health New Zealand will implement several changes to maximise its impact:

All funding will go directly to frontline service delivery and qualified immunisation staff.

Newly commissioned services must include clinical capacity to vaccinate – such as authorised vaccinators and cold chain infrastructure – so new providers can begin immunising immediately.

Support will continue for Māori health providers to build trust and momentum in communities with high-needs, building on the groundwork laid during the COVID-19 response.

“These improvements will help deliver tens of thousands more immunisations in the year ahead, while relieving pressure on GPs and hospitals.

“One of the most important things we can do to protect children and families is to stay up to date with immunisations. This programme is a smart, targeted way of doing just that,” Mr Brown says.

