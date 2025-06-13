Supercharging Residential Solar Power Generation

Hon Simon Watts

Minister for Energy

Hon Chris Penk

Minister for Building and

Construction

The Government is expanding the permitted voltage range for electricity networks, so Kiwis with solar panels can send more power back to the grid.

Changes are being made to clarify that a building consent is not needed to install rooftop solar panels on existing buildings.

Councils will be required to process building consents for new homes with solar panels within 10 working days, down from the standard 20 working days.

Common sense changes in the energy and building consent systems will drive greater residential solar uptake in New Zealand, Energy Minister Simon Watts and Building and Construction Minister Chris Penk say.

“New Zealand’s residential uptake of rooftop solar is lower than many other countries. This Government wants to change that so more Kiwis can generate, store, and send their own electricity back to the market. This will allow them to save on their power bills and contribute to a more secure electricity system,” Mr Watts says.

“Rooftop solar will play a crucial role in supporting energy security and reducing emissions. But our networks need to be able to better support the growing flow of electricity from consumers, while also dealing with growing demand for more electric vehicle charging.

“That’s why we are expanding the voltage range from +/- 6 percent to +/- 10 percent to manage the changing flow of electricity from rooftop solar and EV charging. This will future proof our electricity system and help electrify the economy.

“Modelling suggests this change could boost solar investment and overall generation by a whopping 507 GWh through increased solar connections. This is great for the security of our energy supply.”

Mr Penk says the building consent system can help accelerate the shift towards renewable energy.

“We need the right incentives in place to make rooftop solar a realistic option for Kiwis.

“The Government is focused on getting people into safe, affordable homes faster – and we want those homes to be sustainable and future-ready.

“With the energy system preparing for a surge in residential solar, the consenting process needs to play its part to support the transition.

“We are proposing changes to the Building Act, that will make it clear that a building consent is not needed to install rooftop solar panels on existing buildings.

“Right now, decision-making is inconsistent between councils – creating unnecessary barriers for homeowners who want to take responsibility for their environmental impact and make sustainable choices.

"As a further incentive, we are also proposing that Kiwis who choose to include solar panels in the design of new homes will have their entire building consent fast-tracked and processed in 10 working days instead of the standard 20 working days, saving Kiwis around $400 a day in time and consenting costs.”

“Delivering the best outcomes for New Zealanders is incredibly important to Minister Penk and me. Expanding the voltage range could help avoid hundreds of millions of dollars in infrastructure upgrade costs to accommodate rooftop solar and EV charging being passed on to Kiwi households,” Mr Watts says.

“Combined, these common-sense and cost-effective changes will boost the resilience of New Zealand’s electricity supply, make it easier and cheaper for Kiwis to build sustainable homes, and spur New Zealand’s residential solar market into the future.”

Notes:

New Zealand appliance standards have aligned with international +/-10% voltage requirements since the 1980s, meaning compliant appliances should already operate safely within the new voltage range.

Consumers using older devices that don't meet New Zealand or international appliance standards may use a surge protector, but consistent high-end voltage delivery is unlikely.

The expert modelling referred to in this release was prepared by grid connection specialists, ASNA.

