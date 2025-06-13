Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Start Free Trial
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Police Commissioner’s Directive On Training Standards Welcomed

Friday, 13 June 2025, 2:58 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Mark Mitchell
Minister of Police

The Police Commissioner’s clear directive that standards must be upheld for training and recruitment at the Police College is necessary and meets the Government’s expectations, says Police Minister Mark Mitchell.

“The Police Commissioner has full operational independence and that is entirely appropriate. However, as with all government departments, the Commissioner takes the lead on delivering the priorities and expectations of the Government of the day and leading the direction of the organisation, including the standards that it sets.

“The review highlights an over-use of discretion being applied to admit people that do not meet a variety of standards to the Police College. There is no doubt in my mind that the priorities set by the previous government around recruiting contributed to this.

“When in Opposition I expressed my concern around the change in standards. When coming into Government, I supported an immediate change back to a 20-week recruit course from 16 weeks, and both Casey Costello and I made our expectations clear that meeting the coalition agreement of 500 more police officers, would not come at the expense of standards.

“We welcome and support the swift and decisive action by the Commissioner in setting this clear directive. We have a world-class Police force that New Zealanders can be proud of, and we are committed to maintaining that quality and public confidence.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 