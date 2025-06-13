New Modular Units Will Expand Bed Capacity During Hospital Upgrades

Hon Simeon Brown

Minister of Health

At least four new rapidly deployable relocatable inpatient units will be rolled out across the country to ensure hospitals can continue delivering care to patients while major infrastructure projects are underway, Health Minister Simeon Brown says.

“These new inpatient units – part of the Government’s $1 billion Budget 2025 investment in hospital infrastructure – will help ensure patients can receive their surgeries while permanent hospital redevelopments are progressed,” Mr Brown says.

“Each unit will provide between 28 and 32 beds, delivering a rapid uplift of at least 112 inpatient beds across the country. With a design life of up to 50 years, these relocatable units can be moved between sites depending on clinical need and demand, providing a flexible and future-proof solution.”

Mr Brown confirmed that the first of the new units will be delivered in Nelson, where it will support service delivery during the redevelopment of Nelson Hospital. One unit for Hawkes Bay announced earlier this year will also be part of this deployment.

“This is a smart, cost-effective, and adaptable approach that will enable Health New Zealand to maintain continuity of care while we invest in long-term hospital infrastructure. It’s another example of the Government delivering practical, results-focused solutions to improve access to healthcare.”

The relocatable inpatient units will be designed and built to meet relevant design standards, ensuring the same high standard of care as permanent hospital facilities.

“This approach has already proven effective at Wellington Regional Hospital, where a temporary inpatient ward was successfully deployed during the copper pipe remediation programme. A similar unit is currently being built at Hawke’s Bay Hospital.

“By expanding on these proven models, we can respond more quickly to population needs and relieve pressure on hospitals while long-term builds are underway.

“This Government is focused on delivering practical solutions that improve access to care and support our long-term plan to build a health system that works for all New Zealanders.

“Whether it's through innovative builds like these relocatable units or progressing major redevelopments, we’re making sure the health system has the capacity it needs – not just for today, but for years to come,” Mr Brown says.

Notes:

An Advance Notice will be published today on GETS – the Government Electronic Tender Service – inviting construction providers to propose innovative, modular, and transportable inpatient unit designs that meet Health New Zealand’s clinical and operational requirements and can be delivered quickly and cost-effectively. The tender will be for the three inpatient units announced as part of Budget 2025 and the Hawke’s Bay unit.

