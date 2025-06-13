Foreign Minister Visit Strengthens Ties With Indonesia

Rt Hon Winston Peters

Minister of Foreign Affairs

Foreign Minister Winston Peters’ visit to Indonesia today has secured tangible progress in New Zealand’s relationship with Southeast Asia’s most populous nation.

“Indonesia is an indispensable partner for New Zealand,” Mr Peters says.

“Demonstrating our commitment to the relationship, this is our fourth visit to Indonesia in the past 18 months, including for President Prabowo’s inauguration.

“We are pleased to have made tangible, concrete progress today across the Indonesia relationship, which will deliver benefits for the New Zealand and Indonesian people.”

Mr Peters, alongside Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono, announced in Jakarta today:

the conclusion of a cooperation arrangement on halal products, which will facilitate halal food trade between New Zealand and Indonesia;

the signing of an enhanced education cooperation arrangement, to facilitate student and research exchanges;

an increase from 45 to 70 in the annual number of scholarships for Indonesian students to study in New Zealand; and

a port visit by HMNZS Te Kaha to Jakarta later this month.

“By working more closely together, New Zealand and Indonesia are fostering mutual economic growth, deepening regional cooperation, and strengthening the connections between our people.

“The arrangement concluded today on halal is particularly noteworthy. Indonesia is recognising New Zealand's domestic processes for certification of halal products. This will improve access for New Zealand meat and dairy into the world's largest Muslim country.

“We are also pleased that the new arrangement on education will spur closer student and research exchanges.”

Mr Peters arrives back in New Zealand tomorrow, having completed a three-country tour of France (for the Pacific-France Summit and the UN Ocean Conference), Italy and Indonesia.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

