Putting Patients First: Government To Refocus Health System On Outcomes

Hon Simeon Brown

Minister of Health

The Government will introduce legislation to ensure the health system is more accountable, more efficient, and focused on delivering better outcomes for patients, Health Minister Simeon Brown says.

“After years of bureaucracy and confusion, the health system lost its focus. The previous government scrapped health targets, centralised decision-making with no accountability, while every single health target went backwards meaning patients waiting longer for the care they need,” Mr Brown says.

“This Government is focused on delivery – getting the basics right, fixing what the previous Government broke, and ensuring New Zealanders have access to timely, quality healthcare.”

Cabinet has approved a suite of amendments to the Pae Ora (Healthy Futures) Act 2022, designed to strengthen the performance of Health New Zealand and ensure a clearer, more accountable system.

“These changes are about improving health outcomes by making sure the system is focused on delivery, not bogged down in doing the same thing twice. That means better care for patients through a more connected, transparent, and effective health system,” Mr Brown says.

“The previous Government’s reforms created a bloated system where no one was truly accountable for delivery. We’re changing that,” Mr Brown says.

“We’re putting health targets into law so every part of the system is focused on delivering faster care, shorter wait times, higher immunisation rates, and real results.”

The current legislation is too focused on bureaucracy rather than patients, with multiple charters and plans creating confusion and fragmentation. These reforms repeal the health sector principles and health charter – cutting needless bureaucracy – while requiring each population strategy to give effect to the Government’s health targets.

Mr Brown says infrastructure delivery was one of the most serious failings under the previous Government.

“Too many builds were delayed, blown out, or never even started. We’re addressing this by establishing a dedicated infrastructure committee and embedding infrastructure as a core function of Health New Zealand. This means the board can focus on lifting system performance where it matters most: for patients.”

The Minister is also confirming changes to strengthen the Hauora Māori Advisory Committee (HMAC) and clarify the role of iwi-Māori Partnership Boards (IMPBs).

“Local IMPBs will continue to engage with their communities but will now provide advice directly to HMAC. That advice will then support decisions made by the Minister and the Health NZ board.

“These changes are about one thing – putting patients back at the centre. We’re rebuilding a health system that delivers real outcomes, not just organisational charts.”

The Amendment Bill will be introduced to Parliament in the coming weeks.

Notes:

Key changes include:

Establishing a new statutory purpose to ensure all patients have access to timely, quality healthcare.

Legislated health targets to lock in accountability and ensure New Zealand’s health system is measured and managed.

Requiring all health strategies give effect to these targets.

Stronger governance and financial oversight within Health New Zealand.

Making the delivery of health infrastructure a core legislated function of Health New Zealand.

Establishing a permanent infrastructure committee to carry out functions related delivery of physical health infrastructure by Health New Zealand.

The Director-General of Health (or delegate) able to attend Health New Zealand board meetings to support monitoring.

Ensuring simplified board appointment rules that select the best person for the job, based on skills and delivery.

Clarifying public service integrity rules apply to the Health New Zealand board, CEO, and staff so patients know they’re held to the highest standards.

Removing audit requirements for the NZ Health Plan, aligning with other Crown entity requirements.

Repealing the Health Charter and Sector Principles to reduce red tape and make things clearer for everyone.

Enhancing the role of the Hauora Māori Advisory Committee (HMAC) to provide advice to the Minister and the board of Health New Zealand, that will be taken into account at the national level.

Clarifying and streamlining iwi-Māori Partnership Boards (IMPBs). IMPBs focus will shift away from local service design and delivery, to engaging with communities on local perspectives and Māori health outcomes.

This legislation supports the Government’s wider Health Delivery Plan – including reinstated health targets, a record $16.68 billion in funding, faster access to primary care, improved infrastructure delivery, and the recruitment and training of more frontline doctors and nurses.

