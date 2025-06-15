Affordable Homes To Address Rotorua Housing Shortage

Hon Tama Potaka

Associate Minister of Housing

Rotorua whānau will enjoy greater access to modern affordable housing thanks to a community-led partnership delivering 189 affordable homes backed by the Government, Associate Housing Minister Tama Potaka says.

Up to 150 of these will be social housing homes to be delivered by end-June 2027 under a new community-led approach through the Rotorua Lakes Council (RLC), the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), and Community Housing Providers.

In addition, a project consisting of 39 affordable rentals will be delivered in 12-months by Ōwhata Kōhanga Rākau, which is partly funded by HUD’s Māori Housing programme.

“Rotorua is a priority location for housing,” Mr Potaka says. “We’re backing community-led solutions to address the need here, which has seen disproportionate numbers of people in emergency and temporary housing, and about 700 applicants waiting on the social housing register.

“Rental affordability has been a long-standing issue. Some whānau have struggled to find an affordable rental home so they’ve been limited to emergency and social housing.

“The new homes will complement RLC’s new Rotorua Housing Plan to enable iwi and hapu housing aspirations, increase housing choice and support diverse housing needs. The plan was developed with extensive local engagement.

“As promised, we are also making solid progress toward ending Contracted Emergency Housing. We prioritised exiting two motels located near Whakarewarewa Village and this will be followed by the exit of a further two motels by the end of July, with all remaining motels exited before the end of the year.

“Progress has been the result of the Government’s significant investment in the city, working with central government agencies such as HUD, leadership from Rotorua Mayor Tania Tapsell and the RLC, as well as by Iwi and other local parties to increase social and affordable housing.

“The 150 social homes to be delivered are part of the 1,500 homes to be built by CHPs and funded from Budget 2024. The Government committed $140 million in new funding for 1,500 new social housing places in May last year. Funding has been approved for these Rotorua social homes under this pathway.

“The 39 affordable rental homes are part of a $200 million package announced in February that will enable the delivery of 400 affordable rentals in high-need areas by the end of June 2027.

“Further to the 189 new homes announced today, the Government is also in the early stages of progressing a further 80 affordable rental homes for whānau Māori in Rotorua and we’ll have more details on this next stage soon.”

