Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Start Free Trial
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Welcoming More Visitors From China

Sunday, 15 June 2025, 1:58 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Erica Stanford
Minister of Immigration
Hon Louise Upston
Minister for Tourism and Hospitality

The Government is boosting New Zealand’s attractiveness as a destination for Chinese tourists by improving visa settings and processes.

From November, New Zealand will trial visa waiver status for Chinese passport holders travelling from Australia with a valid Australian visitor, work, student or family visa, allowing them to visit for up to 3 months.

“Our immigration settings play an important role in brightening our country’s economic future. More than 240,000 Chinese visitor visas were granted in 2024, and we want those numbers to grow,” Immigration Minister Erica Stanford says.

“This will make it easier, cheaper and faster for them to cross the Tasman and visit our shores. The trial will last for 12 months and will be supplemented by further improvements to our immigration processes, making it easier for people applying for a visa.”

Other changes include:

  • Immigration New Zealand (INZ) is establishing a dedicated contact centre number and support in China for Chinese ‘Approved Destination Status’ travel agents.
  • New Simplified Chinese web content on the INZ website
  • Visitor Visa applicants will no longer need to have their document translations certified. This will remove additional translation fees for all Visitor Visa applicants who need to provide translated documents, not only those from China.
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

These complement the five-year multiple entry Visitor Visa already in place and NZ’s current average processing time of five working days visitor visa applications from China

“China is one of New Zealand’s most important tourism markets, and more international visitors means more bookings in our restaurants, more people visiting our regions and attractions, more jobs being created across the country, and an overall stronger economy,” Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston says.

“In the year ended March 2025, visitors from China contributed $1.24 billion to New Zealand’s economy, but there’s still more work to do to grow these numbers and drive further economic growth throughout the country.”

Notes:

Approved Destination Status (ADS) is an arrangement between the Chinese Government and another country, that lets Chinese holiday travellers visit a country in a tour group. Read more about the scheme on the Tourism New Zealand website: Approved Destination Status | Corporate

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 