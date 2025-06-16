Increases To Paid Parental Leave Rates To Help Families

Hon Brooke van Velden

Minister of Workplace Relations and Safety

New parents can expect more support to take time away from work to care for their children from 1 July, with an increase to the maximum weekly rate of paid parental leave up from $754.87 to $788.66 per week, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Brooke van Velden announced today.

“It is important to me that families receive the support they need to give their child the best start in life, and having those first weeks together is critical,” says Ms van Velden.

The minimum parental leave payment rate for self-employed parents will increase this year from $231.50 to $235 gross per week to reflect the minimum wage increase on 1 April this year.

Eligible parents can receive payments for up to 26 weeks.

“Congratulations to all the new parents starting an exciting chapter of their lives. This will look different for different families, so whether you have just given birth, adopted, or had a child born through surrogacy, the scheme is there to support you and your family.”

“The scheme also applies to Kiwis who have experienced miscarriage or still birth, and to women who have acted as surrogates, which can be difficult both emotionally and physically. Women in those situations can access paid parental leave to take time away from work to recover.”

“I acknowledge it continues to be tough for families right now. Paid parental leave is one way the Government can help ease the pressure of cost of living for families when they are away from work caring for children,” says Ms van Velden.

The Employment New Zealand website has the most up-to-date information about parental leave, including eligibility, payments and returning to work.

Notes:

The increase to paid parental leave rates is a legislated annual increase under the Parental Leave and Employment Protection Act 1987.

Under the Parental Leave and Employment Protection Act 1987, eligible parents are entitled to payments equal to their normal pay up to the current maximum rate. The maximum rate is adjusted annually to account for any increase in average weekly earnings.

The minimum rate for self-employed parents is equivalent to 10 hours worked per week at the adult minimum wage, which is now $23.50 per hour.

