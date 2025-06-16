Te Pāti Māori Calls For Urgent Extension To Regulatory Standards Bill Submissions

Te Pāti Māori is demanding an immediate two-week extension to the submission deadline for the Regulatory Standards Bill, currently closing at 1pm on Monday, 23 June 2025.

Repeated outages of Parliament’s website and submission portal, including over the past weekend, have seriously undermined public access to this critical process. Tangata whenua, legal experts, and community voices have been blocked from engaging with a bill that has major constitutional implications.

Today Te Pāti Māori has formally written to the Finance and Expenditure Committee requesting the extension. A rushed, inaccessible process sets a dangerous precedent for how Parliament consults on legislation of national significance.

