Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Start Free Trial
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Te Pāti Māori Calls For Urgent Extension To Regulatory Standards Bill Submissions

Monday, 16 June 2025, 12:16 pm
Press Release: Te Pati Maori

Te Pāti Māori is demanding an immediate two-week extension to the submission deadline for the Regulatory Standards Bill, currently closing at 1pm on Monday, 23 June 2025.

Repeated outages of Parliament’s website and submission portal, including over the past weekend, have seriously undermined public access to this critical process. Tangata whenua, legal experts, and community voices have been blocked from engaging with a bill that has major constitutional implications.

Today Te Pāti Māori has formally written to the Finance and Expenditure Committee requesting the extension. A rushed, inaccessible process sets a dangerous precedent for how Parliament consults on legislation of national significance.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Te Pati Maori on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 