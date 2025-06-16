Celebrating Health Volunteers During National Volunteer Week

Hon Simeon Brown

Minister of Health

Hon Matt Doocey

Minister for Mental Health

Health Minister Simeon Brown and Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey are marking National Volunteer Week by recognising the extraordinary contribution of volunteers to New Zealand’s health system, including this year’s recipients of the Minister of Health Volunteer Awards.

This year’s theme – Volunteering weaves us together – highlights the power of volunteering to strengthen the fabric of our communities, helping build a stronger, more inclusive New Zealand.

“Since 2013, the Minister of Health Volunteer Awards have been an excellent way for us to celebrate the wonderful health volunteers we have across the country. Over the past few months, I’ve been visiting the 2024 recipients in their communities to personally thank them, concluding with my final visit today.

“The recipients come from all corners of New Zealand and range in age from 17 to 90. It’s been inspiring to meet these volunteers, hear their stories, and see firsthand the difference they make.”

Recipients include:

Tarihira Anaru, winner of the Health Care Provider Service Award, who has volunteered since 2014 with Canterbury’s Better Breathing Programme, helping people with respiratory conditions through education and gentle exercise.

Trevor Johns, winner of the Long Service Award, who has served with Hato Hone St John for 46 years and, at 91, continues as a Health Shuttle driver and hospital volunteer in Rotorua.

Aloese Lefono, winner of the Pacific Health Service Award, who leads a support group uniting Pacific people with Parkinson’s and their families through connection, education, and care.

The Hohepa Student Volunteers, a group of 23 students from Cashmere High School (Years 12 and 13), who generously give their time to visit people with intellectual disabilities.

The Te Whare Manaaki team of Tolaga Bay, winners of the Māori Health Service Award, who provide vital community support, including emergency relief during Cyclone Gabrielle, and continue to strengthen local services.

The Cancer Society Oncology Hosts, winners of the Community / NGO Award, who support cancer patients and families across the country.

Mr Doocey has also met with award recipient Tanja Collinge, winner of the newly introduced Mental Health and Addiction category.

“It was my pleasure to meet Tanja, who co-founded Red Door Recovery and has volunteered as its cook since 2014. After her own journey of recovery following a brain aneurysm, Tanja has used her skills to give back and help others on their path to wellness,” Mr Doocey says.

“I’ve seen firsthand how powerful connection can be for mental health. I’ve also witnessed the profound impact that volunteers, particularly those with lived experience, have on the people they support.”

Together, these volunteers remind us that a compassionate, connected health system relies not just on professionals, but on the generosity of people willing to serve others. Their work strengthens our communities and supports the wellbeing of thousands.

“I know how small acts of kindness – a cup of tea, a listening ear, a word of encouragement – can make all the difference during difficult times,” Mr Brown says.

“Thank you to all the volunteers who support the health system. Your kindness, empathy, and dedication have a profound impact on the lives of New Zealanders.”

