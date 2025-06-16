Attendance Rates Rose In Term 1 2025

Hon David Seymour

Associate Minister of Education

Associate Education Minister David Seymour says this Government has prioritised student attendance and as a result we’ve seen every term since Term 1 2024 record higher attendance than the same term of the previous year.

In Term 1 of 2025 65.9 per cent of students attended school regularly, an increase of 4.5 percentage points from 61.4 per cent in Term 1 of 2024 and 6.9 percentage points from 59.0 per cent in Term 1 of 2023.

“Every region has recorded an increase in attendance. I would like to give a special shoutout to the Nelson, Marlborough, West Coast region for recording the biggest improvement, of 6.6 per centage points,” says Mr Seymour

“Chronic absence has declined from 7.3% of absences last year to 6.4% this year. Those are often children with complex needs and it’s great to see an impact.

“While there’s more work to be done, these numbers are another step in the right direction to achieving the Government’s goal of ensuring 80 per cent of students are present more than 90 per cent of the term by 2030.

“I expect this momentum to continue as phases of our attendance action plan come into force. For example, it will be mandatory for schools to have their own attendance management plan, aligned with the Stepped Attendance Response (STAR) in place by Term 1 of 2026.

“Prosecution is also a reality for parents who refuse to send their children to school and ignore supports to ensure their children are in class and learning. The Ministry of Education is proactively contacting attendance service providers and schools to ensure parents in this category are referred to the Ministry.

Prosecution will only occur the most serious of cases, where all other options have been exhausted and parents / guardians are wilfully not engaging. Students and families’ personal circumstances will be taken into account when the prosecution decision is taken.

“At the start of next year frontline attendance services will be more accountable, better at effectively managing cases, and data driven in their responses. To achieve this, they will soon have access to a new case management system and better data monitoring, and their contracts will be more closely monitored,” Mr Seymour says.

Budget 2025 included a $140 million package to improve attendance over the next four years.

“Attending school is the first step towards achieving positive educational outcomes. Positive educational outcomes lead to better health, higher incomes, better job stability and greater participation within communities. These are opportunities that every student deserves,” Mr Seymour says.

