Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Start Free Trial
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Sick Leave is a Right, Not a Reward: Ngarewa-Packer

Monday, 16 June 2025, 3:42 pm
Press Release: Te Pati Maori

Te Pāti Māori is calling out the Government’s proposed changes to sick leave entitlements as a cruel step backwards that punishes low-income, part-time, single parents and essential workers. We staunchly support the concerns raised by PSA National Secretary, Fleur Fitzsimons, that this move will disproportionately harm wāhine, who are most likely to take time off to care for sick children and whānau.

“This Government’s obsession with attacking women, predominantly Māori and Pacific women, ignores equity and endangers public health” said Te Pāti Māori Co-leader, Debbie Ngarewa-Packer.

“Sick leave is a right, not a reward. Cutting sick leave reinforces inequality, fuels presenteeism, and increases the risk of outbreaks in workplaces and schools. It’s a betrayal of the frontline workers this country relied on during COVID-19.

“The increase to 10 days was a hard-won gain. Workers need time to recover, not punishment for being sick. Reversing this isn’t ‘long-needed reform’ it’s short-sighted austerity” said Ngarewa-Packer.

Te Pāti Māori urges all parties to oppose any erosion of sick leave entitlements and stand with the workers who carry this country every day.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Te Pati Maori on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 