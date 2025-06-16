Sick Leave is a Right, Not a Reward: Ngarewa-Packer

Te Pāti Māori is calling out the Government’s proposed changes to sick leave entitlements as a cruel step backwards that punishes low-income, part-time, single parents and essential workers. We staunchly support the concerns raised by PSA National Secretary, Fleur Fitzsimons, that this move will disproportionately harm wāhine, who are most likely to take time off to care for sick children and whānau.

“This Government’s obsession with attacking women, predominantly Māori and Pacific women, ignores equity and endangers public health” said Te Pāti Māori Co-leader, Debbie Ngarewa-Packer.

“Sick leave is a right, not a reward. Cutting sick leave reinforces inequality, fuels presenteeism, and increases the risk of outbreaks in workplaces and schools. It’s a betrayal of the frontline workers this country relied on during COVID-19.

“The increase to 10 days was a hard-won gain. Workers need time to recover, not punishment for being sick. Reversing this isn’t ‘long-needed reform’ it’s short-sighted austerity” said Ngarewa-Packer.

Te Pāti Māori urges all parties to oppose any erosion of sick leave entitlements and stand with the workers who carry this country every day.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

