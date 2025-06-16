Crown Manager Appointed To Drive Delivery Of New Dunedin Hospital

Hon Simeon Brown

Minister of Health

Health Minister Simeon Brown has today announced the appointment of a Crown manager to oversee the delivery of the New Dunedin Hospital Inpatient Building, reinforcing the Government’s commitment to ensuring the project is delivered successfully.

“In late January, I confirmed the Government’s commitment to building the New Dunedin Hospital on the former Cadbury site – providing certainty to the people of Dunedin and the wider Otago and Southland regions,” Mr Brown says.

“As part of that commitment, we are putting strong leadership in place to drive the next stage of this project. I’m pleased to announce the appointment of Evan Davies as Crown manager for the inpatient building project.”

Mr Davies will lead the delivery of the inpatient facility, including confirming the procurement approach and finalising the construction contract. He will work closely with Health New Zealand to ensure alignment with the broader New Dunedin Hospital programme. It will also enable Health New Zealand to focus on the many other infrastructure work programmes currently underway.

“Mr Davies brings over 30 years of senior leadership experience and a proven track record in delivering large-scale infrastructure projects, particularly in the health sector.

“His appointment reflects the importance of this project to the Government. I’m confident he will bring the capability, oversight, and momentum needed to see it through.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“This Government has committed a record $1.88 billion to the New Dunedin Hospital, making it the largest health infrastructure investment in New Zealand’s history.

“That level of investment reflects our commitment to providing a modern, fit-for-purpose hospital that meets the needs of future generations.

“This step will help ensure the project remains on track, and that we deliver a world-class facility providing timely, high-quality care in Dunedin,” Mr Brown says.

Note:

Health New Zealand supports the appointment of a Crown manager to oversee delivery of the New Dunedin Hospital Inpatient Building.

Contract negotiations have continued to progress alongside the appointment process.

Pile capping is set to begin in the coming weeks, with excavators already on site and preparations well underway.

The Request for Proposals (RFP) for the substructure works closes this Thursday, with construction scheduled to commence later this year.

Evan Davies

Evan Davies has multi-sector knowledge and has held a diverse range of senior leadership roles and over the last 30 years.

He is the former Managing Director of Todd Property, and the current Chief Executive Officer of Todd Capital. In these roles he has overseen major development proposals from land acquisition, plan changes, consenting, design, earthworks, and construction.

Mr Davies was the Chair of the of the Christchurch Hospital Redevelopment Partnership Group, (2012 – 2022).

Evan also has exceptional industry knowledge, contact networks and leadership experience in the property development and construction sectors.

© Scoop Media

