Vapes Stores Go Dark, Disposable Vapes Banned

Hon Casey Costello

Associate Minister of Health

Vaping law changes that take effect today ban disposable vapes and will make a noticeable difference to shop fronts and the marketing of vaping products, Associate Health Minister Casey Costello says.

“This coalition Government committed to tackling youth vaping, and we’ve made practical changes to reduce the appeal of vaping to young people and to target retailers who sell vapes and tobacco products to our youth,” Ms Costello says.

“Today’s changes implement the final parts of legislation passed in December.

“Disposable vapes, which have been the most popular products among young people, are now off the market.”

Penalties for breaching the ban are up to $400,000 for a manufacturer, importer or large retailer, and $50,000 for any other person.

“Visibility restrictions also take effect today, which will change the way specialist vape stores look and mean that retailers like dairies, supermarkets and petrol stations need to have vape products out of sight,” Ms Costello says.

“Similarly, online stores will no longer be able to include images of vape products and New Zealand-based online stores are prevented from linking to overseas sites that have images of vaping products.”

The Smokefree Environments and Regulated Products Amendment Bill (No 2) that was passed in December had four main components:

banning the manufacture, sale, supply, and distribution of disposable vapes

increasing penalties for unlawful sales of vapes, cigarettes and other regulated products to minors

imposing retail visibility restrictions for vaping products

adding further proximity restrictions for specialist vape retailers.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The increased penalties for selling vapes to minors, and restrictions on where specialist vape stores can open took effect at the time.

The commencement of the disposable vape ban and the retail visibility restrictions were delayed six months to allow time for businesses to prepare for the changes.

“This also allowed for the recruitment and training of more dedicated smokefree enforcement officers – there are now 18 - so that the new rules and tougher penalties are supported by greater enforcement capability,” Ms Costello says.

“For too long, New Zealand didn’t have vaping regulations in place.

“Vaping has played a key role in helping people quit smoking, and we want vapes available to adults as a cessation tool, but vaping isn’t for children and young people and that’s why the Government has taken action.”

© Scoop Media

