Govt’s Private Hospital Contracts Little More Than Band-Aid

The Government’s directive to give private hospitals 10-year outsourcing contracts to perform elective surgeries is yet another step down the path of privatisation in our healthcare system.

“This is a clear signal from this Government that they have no intention, now or in the future, to properly resource a strong, publicly delivered system,” says the Green Party’s Co-Leader, Marama Davidson.

“Our communities across the motu understand the value of a system built on equity, access, and care – not profit.

“We only need to look to countries like the United States to see the dire effects of a private system: care directed by market forces rather than need, worse outcomes for many, and a much greater cost in the long run.

“On home soil, instead of investing in public hospitals and frontline workers, successive governments have allowed the public system to be stretched to breaking point. We can’t expect our public healthcare system to sustain us all when it is on life support itself.

“We have an opportunity to give the public system the investment it needs, fixing the problem for good. Instead, this government is siphoning off desperately needed investment to meet its short-term targets by putting this money into the for-profit, private system.

“Once again, we are seeing the Government paving the slippery slope into privatisation, underfunding the public system and eroding New Zealanders’ confidence in it, until the only viable option looks like private care.

“A Green Government would offer free GP visits to all, and ensure the public health system receives the support it deserves.

“Rather than leaning on private healthcare and leaving thousands out in the cold like the current Government, we can take control and build a health system that supports all of us and leaves nobody behind,” says Marama Davidson.

