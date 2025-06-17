Targeted Action On Suicide Prevention

Hon Matt Doocey

Minister for Mental Health

The Minister for Mental Health Matt Doocey has today launched the Government’s Suicide Prevention Action Plan which sets out a five-year whole-of-government approach to preventing suicide in New Zealand.

“I want to acknowledge the people who have lost their lives to suicide, those struggling with their mental health or addiction, and those with lived experience or who have been affected by suicide,” Mr Doocey says.

“New Zealand continues to face stubbornly high suicide rates. Last year, 617 people died by suspected suicide. Behind that number are grieving families, friends, colleagues, and communities.

“What sets this Plan apart from the last is the actions in the Plan are now focused on delivery with clear milestones, completion dates, and importantly an accountable agency.

“There are 21 health-led new actions and 13 cross-agency new actions in the Plan. The actions overall aim is to improve access to suicide prevention and postvention supports, grow a workforce that is able to support those at risk of, or affected by suicide, and strengthen our focus on prevention and early intervention.

“I am particularly proud that this plan is grounded in lived experience. More than 400 people and organisations contributed to the consultation process, including many who have experienced distress themselves or lost someone to suicide. Their insights shaped these actions and helped ensure we are targeting the right areas.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“Some key actions include by the end of this year establishing a new suicide prevention community fund. This will provide targeted support that is focused on populations experiencing higher rates of suicidal distress.

“We know one of the biggest barriers to support is our workforce. The Plan includes initiatives that will grow our workforce, such as by expanding suicide prevention training and strengthening existing resources to better equip workforces, communities and families.

“We want people to receive care in the community instead of resorting to an emergency department, that is why by the end of next June, we will have rolled out six crisis recovery cafés that will provide more options for people experiencing distress.

“However, for those who are presenting to emergency departments in mental distress, by the end of December we will establish peer support roles in eight emergency departments for people presenting with mental health and addiction needs.”

Implementation of the action plan will be supported by existing suicide prevention investment of $20 million per year, plus allocation of an additional $16 million per year to improve access to mental health and suicide prevention supports through initiatives identified in the Plan.

“There is hope and a way forward. Suicide is preventable and we have a duty as a Government, and as a country, to do more to ensure all New Zealanders have the access and support they need to heal and go on to live the life they deserve,” Mr Doocey says.

Note:

The Suicide Prevention Action Plan for 2025–2029 can be found here.

© Scoop Media

