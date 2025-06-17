Government Is Full Of It On Homelessness

The Government continues to deny its policies are contributing to homelessness in New Zealand, despite being told they are.

“Frontline housing providers have told Government Ministers that there are more people on the streets as a result of its policies,” Labour housing spokesperson Kieran McAnulty said.

“They are stopping people from accessing emergency housing, which is resulting in more people sleeping rough. Even victims of domestic violence are being denied, which providers have been raising for some time.

“Associate Housing Minister Tama Potaka admitted in today’s hearing that he only acted on the scandal of victims of domestic violence being denied emergency housing after Labour raised it in Parliament.

“The Minister of Housing Chris Bishop continues to say the housing register is not an accurate reflection of need, yet he uses it to justify a budget that neglects housing.

“They’re denying there’s a growing number of homeless people while claiming they’re making a difference based on what they admit is inaccurate data. All the while dismissing frontline providers who all say it is an issue that is getting much worse.

“Housing is a human right, yet there are more people on the streets under National. The fact they won’t admit that shows they’re full of it,” Kieran McAnulty said.

