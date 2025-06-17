Labour Lets Greens Take The Opposition Lead On Finance

It is no surprise that the Greens’ new ‘fiscal strategy’ calls for more spending, never-ending budget deficits, more debt and more tax to be saddled on Kiwis, reflecting what appears to be Labour’s approach too, says National’s Finance Spokesperson Nicola Willis.

“It’s easy to discount the Greens’ promises as ridiculous, but Labour’s approach is looking increasingly similar. The only difference is the Greens can be bothered explaining theirs.

“Both parties, and their mates in Te Pati Māori, are following a recipe that stretches the bounds of fiscal reality.

“So far, Labour has opposed almost every savings measure and signed up for billions of dollars to reinstate old policies, while also saying they will increase spending across the board, continue this Government’s infrastructure projects and repeal several measures designed to grow the economy.

“And that’s before they tuck their knees under the negotiating table with their four co-deputy prime ministers in the Greens and Te Pati Māori.

“Our kids cannot afford the generational debt and massive tax hikes that would come from a Labour-Greens-Te Pati Māori Government, which would double down on the inflationary, high-tax approach that wrecked the economy in the first place.

“While the Greens have done at least some work in opposition, all Kiwis have seen from Labour is vast spending promises, ever-changing positions on everything from debt limits to public-private partnerships to pay equity. And of course, the promise to tax Kiwis up to their eyeballs if given the opportunity to govern again.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“In contrast, National has spent 18 months pulling every lever possible to get the economy growing after it was sent into the ditch by Labour and Chris Hipkins.

“We are reducing red tape, backing our farmers, ruthlessly pursuing trade opportunities, fast-tracking crucial infrastructure and encouraging investment in new kit with Investment Boost.

“It’s been hard, but our plan is working, with growth expected to average 2.7%, wages growing faster than inflation every year, and 240,000 jobs expected to be created over the next four years.”

© Scoop Media

