Going For Growth With More Overseas Investment

Hon David Seymour

Associate Minister of Finance

Associate Finance Minister David Seymour welcomes the introduction of legislation to make it easier for New Zealand businesses to receive new investment, grow and pay higher wages.

The Overseas Investment (National Interest Test and Other Matters) Amendment Bill has been introduced to the House.

“New Zealand has been turning away opportunities for growth for too long. Having one of the most restrictive foreign investment regimes in the OECD means we’ve paid the price in lost opportunities, lower productivity, and stagnant wages. This Bill is about reversing that,” says Mr Seymour.

“In 2023, New Zealand’s stock of foreign direct investment sat at just 39% of GDP, far below the OECD average of 52%. Investors are looking elsewhere, so we’re showing them why New Zealand is the best place to bring their ideas and capital.

“International investment is critical to ensuring economic growth. It provides access to capital and technology that grows New Zealand businesses, enhances productivity, and supports high paying jobs.

“New Zealand’s productivity growth has closely tracked the amount of capital workers have had to work with. Our capital-to-labour ratio has seen very little growth in the last 10 years, averaging approximately 0.7 per cent in measured sectors annually. That’s compared to growth in the capital-to-labour ratio in measured sectors of around 2.2 percent in the previous 10 years. Unsurprisingly, productivity growth averaged 1.4 percent a year between 1993 and 2013, but only 0.2 percent between 2013 and 2023.

“The Bill will consolidate and simplify the screening process for less sensitive assets, introducing a modified national interest test that will enable the regulator to triage low-risk transactions, replacing the existing benefit to New Zealand test and investor test. If a national interest risk is identified, the regulator and relevant Minister will have a range of tools to manage this, including through imposing conditions or blocking the transaction.

The current screening requirements will stay in place for investments in farmland and fishing quota.

“For all investments aside from residential land, farmland and fishing quota, decisions must be made in 15 days, unless the application could be contrary to New Zealand’s national interest. In contrast, the current timeframe in the Regulations for the benefit test is 70 days, and the average time taken for decisions to be made is 30 days for this test,” says Mr Seymour.

“High-value investments, such as significant business assets, existing forestry and non-farmland, account for around $14 billion of gross investment each year. We’re removing the barriers for these investments so that number can grow.

“The Ministerial Directive Letter will be updated to provide guidance on which assets should undergo further scrutiny and which risks may be contrary to New Zealand’s national interest. This guidance will provide a degree of certainty to investors and support a flexible regime which is responsive to new and emerging risks.

“The updated system brings New Zealand up to speed with other advanced economies. They benefit from the flow of money and the ideas that come with overseas investment. If we are going to raise wages, we can’t afford to ignore the simple fact that our competitors gain money and know-how from outside their borders.

“These reforms cut compliance costs, reduce processing times, and restore confidence that New Zealand is open for business. The Bill will be passed by the end of the year and the new regime implemented by early 2026. A new Ministerial Directive Letter will come into force at the same time.”

Notes: The Bill can be read here: Overseas Investment (National Interest Test and Other Matters) Amendment Bill 171-1 (2025), Government Bill Contents – New Zealand Legislation

