International Speaker Announced For ACT's 2025 Rally In Auckland

ACT is proud to announce that the international keynote speaker for the Party’s 2025 Rally on 13 July will be Dr James Lindsay – a globally recognised advocate for free speech, open inquiry, and classical liberal values.

“ACT’s annual rally always features a thought-provoking keynote to elevate the standard of public debate in New Zealand,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“Dr Lindsay fits that tradition perfectly. He is the author of the bestseller Cynical Theories and one of the world’s leading lights in the fight against identity politics, conformity and oppression. His message about reclaiming liberalism in an age of extremes could not be more timely.”

“Last year, Paul Henry’s address at ACT’s rally was viewed more than 250,000 times by Kiwis who wished they’d attended in person. This year, I predict it will be even more important not to miss out.”

Notes:

Dr Lindsay is an American author, mathematician, and leading advocate for free speech and intellectual freedom. He is the founder of New Discourses, a platform dedicated to defending reason, open debate, and the principles of liberal democracy.

His bestselling book Cynical Theories has become a global phenomenon, exposing how radical ideologies undermine free societies. Dr Lindsay’s message resonates with everyone concerned about the rise of identity politics, censorship, and authoritarian thinking.

He has spoken before the US Congress, universities, and grassroots movements around the world. At a time when free expression is under threat, Dr Lindsay delivers a clear and urgent message: we must stand up for liberty, open inquiry, and common sense.

ACT's 2025 Rally will take place in Auckland on 13 July. Tickets can be purchased at www.act.org.nz/2025-rally

