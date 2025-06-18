Sharpened Focus On Quality Economic, Population Stats

Hon Dr Shane Reti

Minister of Statistics

Statistics Minister Dr Shane Reti has today announced a major new direction for Stats NZ, replacing the traditional paper-based census and increasing the frequency and quality of economic data to underpin the Government’s growth agenda.

From 2030, New Zealand will move away from a traditional nationwide census and adopt a new approach using administrative data, supported by a smaller annual survey and targeted data collection.

“This approach will save time and money while delivering more timely insights into New Zealand’s population,” says Dr Reti.

“Relying solely on a nationwide census day is no longer financially viable. In 2013, the census cost $104 million. In 2023, costs had risen astronomically to $325 million and the next was expected to come in at $400 million over five years.

“Despite the unsustainable and escalating costs, successive censuses have been beset with issues or failed to meet expectations.

“By leveraging data already collected by government agencies, we can produce key census statistics every year, better informing decisions that affect people’s lives.”

While administrative data will form the backbone of the new approach, surveys will continue to verify data quality and fill gaps. Stats NZ will work closely with communities to ensure smaller population groups are accurately represented.

The Government will also invest $16.5 million to deliver a monthly Consumers Price Index (CPI) from 2027, bringing New Zealand into line with other advanced economies. This will provide more timely inflation data to help the Government and Reserve Bank respond quickly to cost-of-living pressures.

“Inflation affects interest rates, benefit adjustments, and household budgets. Timely data helps ensure Kiwis are better supported in a fast-changing environment,” says Dr Reti.

Funding is also being allocated to align Stats NZ’s reporting with updated international macroeconomic standards. These reflect shifts such as the growth of the digital economy and will ensure New Zealand is measuring what matters in today’s world.

“Modern, internationally aligned statistics will support trade and investment, helping drive economic growth and job creation,” says Dr Reti.

Dr Reti says these changes reflect a broader reset for Stats NZ.

“Some outputs have not met the standard expected of a world-class statistics agency. We’re getting back to basics – measuring what matters. Our goal is a modern, efficient, and reliable data system that delivers the insights New Zealand needs now and into the future.”

Notes:

Administrative (admin) data is information collected by government agencies during their everyday operations — like tax records, education enrolments, or health data.

Admin data is already used regularly to produce some statistics, like population estimates and statistics about international migration, household income, and child poverty. It has also been used in the two most recent censuses to support the information gathered through surveying.

Examples of admin data and their sources include:

ACC injury claims (ACC)

student loan and allowances (Inland Revenue, Ministry of Social Development)

tax and income (Inland Revenue)

births, deaths, and marriages (Department of Internal Affairs)

education data (Ministry of Education).

