New Board Members Appointed To The Health Quality & Safety Commission

Hon Simeon Brown

Minister of Health

Health Minister Simeon Brown has today announced three new board appointments to the Health Quality & Safety Commission.

The Health Quality & Safety Commission (HQSC) is a Crown entity responsible for improving quality and safety across the health and disability systems within New Zealand.

“I am very pleased to welcome Dr Peter Watson, Taima Campbell, and Clare Perry to the HQSC board,” Mr Brown says.

Dr Peter Watson has been appointed as a member for a three-year term commencing 18 June 2025. Taima Campbell and Clare Perry have both been appointed as members for two-year terms commencing 18 June 2025.

“Dr Watson is a specialist youth health physician, a clinical leader with expertise in medical administration and paediatrics and currently contracted as Regional Strategic Clinical Advisor to Health New Zealand. His governance roles include serving as independent chair of the Clinical Governance Committee for Forte Health Ltd, and as a trustee for both Cancer Research Trust New Zealand and the Aotearoa Clinical Trials Trust. He is also a member of the Health Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal.”

“Ms Campbell is a registered nurse with over 35 years’ experience, specialising in system quality and patient safety within the health care sector. As Director of Hauraki Health Consulting Ltd, she has led numerous initiatives focused on clinical governance, quality improvement, and risk management.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“Ms Perry is an experienced public servant with a strong background in health, regulatory services, and leadership. She has held senior roles, including Deputy Director-General at the Ministry of Health and other roles in regulatory services, health system improvement and innovation, and integrated service design, and has played a key role in implementing significant health initiatives”.

“I would like to thank outgoing members Dr Andrew Connolly for his services to the Board since 2018, and Dr Jennifer Parr for her services to the Board since 2019.”

“These members provided expertise and advice during their time on the Board. I thank them for their significant contribution and look forward to working with the new members as they begin their terms,” Mr Brown says.

For more information on the HQSC, see: https://www.hqsc.govt.nz/.

Note:

· HQSC was established under the New Zealand Public Health & Disability Amendment Act 2010 and now functions under the Pae Ora (Healthy Futures) Act 2022.

· HQSC works with clinicians, consumers, health and disability sector providers – private and public – and consumers to improve health and disability support services.

· Quality and safety improvements will mean fewer people are harmed, more lives are saved, and financial savings are realised within the sector.

· Key HQSC areas of work include adverse events, building leadership and capability, improved service delivery, infection prevention and control, medication safety, mental health and addiction, system safety, trauma, consumer engagement, primary care and mortality review.

© Scoop Media

