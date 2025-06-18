Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Parliament

Mitchell Contradicted On Lower Police Standards

Wednesday, 18 June 2025, 4:30 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Labour Party

It’s been revealed that Police leadership gave approval for at least two recruits who failed fitness standards to enter Police College.

This raises questions about political pressure being applied to the Police College to lower standards.

“Yesterday Mark Mitchell and Richard Chambers emphatically denied any directive to lower standards had been given. However, there are reports that Associate Commissioner Jill Rogers approved at least two recruits who had failed fitness standards to enter Police College,” Labour Police spokesperson Ginny Andersen said.

“This raises serious questions about political pressure being applied to the Police College to fix the Government's failing promise of 500 more police on the beat.

“It also calls into question whether Mark Mitchell was honest with New Zealanders during yesterday’s committee hearing.

“He needs to front up and answer whether he was aware that recruits who had failed standards were being allowed to advance.

“When the Government promised 500 more police, the pressure that followed may have contributed to inconsistent and unclear processes. That seriously risks undermining public confidence and the integrity of the Police.

“We need a Police Minister we can trust and who is focused on truly breaking the cycle of crime,” Ginny Andersen said.

© Scoop Media

